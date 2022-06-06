ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durable Survival Benefit Shown With Frontline Nivolumab/Ipilimumab in mNSCLC

By Dylann Cohn-Emery
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-year follow-up of the CheckMate 9LA trial shows continued survival benefit to nivolumab/ipilimumab plus 2 cycles of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) combined with chemotherapy demonstrated long-term overall survival (OS) benefit as first-line therapy in patients with metastatic non–small...

