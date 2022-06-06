ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Frontline Bevacizumab Beneficial for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Retrospective Analysis Shows

By Lisa Astor
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBevacizumab improved progression-free survival and overall survival when added to frontline chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian clear cell carcinoma, according to a retrospective analysis of patients treated in Japan from 2008 to 2018. A retrospective analysis showed that bevacizumab (Avastin) added to first-line chemotherapy led to statistically significant...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prognostic implication of IgG4 and IgG1-positive cell infiltration in the lung in patients with idiopathic interstitial pneumonia

Immunoglobulin (Ig) G4-positive cells are rarely observed in the lungs of patients with idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs). IgG1 may be more pathogenic than IgG4, with IgG4 having both pathogenic and protective roles in IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD). However, the role of both IgG1 and IgG4 in IIPs remains unclear. We hypothesized that patients with IgG4-positive interstitial pneumonia manifest different clinical characteristics than patients with IgG4-RD. Herein, we identified the correlation of the degree of infiltration of IgG1- and IgG4-positive cells with IIP prognosis, using a Japanese nationwide cloud-based database. We included eighty-eight patients diagnosed with IIPs after multidisciplinary discussion, from April 2009 to March 2014. IgG4-positive cell infiltration was identified in 12/88 patients with IIPs and 8/41 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Additionally, 31/88 patients with IIPs and 19/41 patients with IPF were diagnosed as having IgG1-positive cell infiltration. IgG4-positive IIPs tended to have a better prognosis. Conversely, overall survival in cases with IgG1-positive IPF was significantly worse. IIPs were prevalent with IgG1- or IgG4-positive cell infiltration. IgG1-positive cell infiltration in IPF significantly correlated with a worse prognosis. Overall, evaluating the degree of IgG1-positive cell infiltration may be prognostically useful in cases of IPF.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ibrutinib with chemoimmunotherapy improved progression-free survival for newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma patients

Combination chemoimmunotherapy with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib demonstrated improved progression-free survival over standard chemoimmunotherapy for previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in patients 65 and over, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported today at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study results also were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Ovarian Cancer#Clear Cell Carcinoma#Retrospective#Pfs#Occc#Chiba#Iiia#Iiib#Asian
MedicalXpress

Oral pill improves care of patients with bone marrow cancer: Study

Momelotinib, an oral pill taken once a day, significantly improved outcomes of patients treated for myelofibrosis (MF), a rare but fatal bone marrow cancer, researchers reported June 7. Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented results of the MOMENTUM phase 3 randomized study, which evaluated momelotinib against a second medication, danazol, in symptomatic and anemic MF patients previously treated with standard-of-care JAK inhibitor therapy.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Early palliative care for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: What to know

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) happens when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. There is no cure yet, but early treatment and palliative care can improve outcomes for many people. Palliative care involves people receiving long-term care for a serious illness that has no cure yet. Treatment...
CANCER
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Ovarian cancer risk after a hysterectomy

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a person’s uterus, and in some cases, other reproductive tissues. A hysterectomy can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. However, it does not eliminate the risk entirely. Ovarian cancer is cancer that develops in the ovaries. These are female reproductive organs...
CANCER
biospace.com

Lilly & Boehringer’s Diabetes Drug Slashes Hospitalization Risk for HF by 50%

Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim presented data at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2022 in New Orleans, suggesting their Jardiance (empagliflozin) demonstrated a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 50% in adults with type 2 diabetes. The partners presented data from two analyses of the final U.S....
DIABETES
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Names Dupixent as the First and Only Approved Drug to Treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in adults and children ages 12 and older on May 21, 2022. The drug is the first and only treatment to be approved for EoE; Dupixent is already approved to treat atopic dermatitis (eczema), eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma, and inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Interactions between EGFR and EphA2 promote tumorigenesis through the action of Ephexin1

The cell signaling factors EGFR, EphA2, and Ephexin1 are associated with lung and colorectal cancer and play an important role in tumorigenesis. Although the respective functional roles of EGFR and EphA2 are well known, interactions between these proteins and a functional role for the complex is not understood. Here, we showed that Ephexin1, EphA2, and EGFR are each expressed at higher levels in lung and colorectal cancer patient tissues, and binding of EGFR to EphA2 was associated with both increased tumor grade and metastatic cases in both cancer types. Treatment with Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) induced binding of the RR domain of EGFR to the kinase domain of EphA2, and this binding was promoted by Ephexin1. Additionally, the AKT-mediated phosphorylation of EphA2 (at Ser897) promoted interactions with EGFR, pointing to the importance of this pathway. Two mutations in EGFR, L858R and T790M, that are frequently observed in lung cancer patients, promoted binding to EphA2, and this binding was dependent on Ephexin1. Our results indicate that the formation of a complex between EGFR, EphA2, and Ephexin1 plays an important role in lung and colorectal cancers, and that inhibition of this complex may be an effective target for cancer therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tirzepatide improves kidney outcomes in T2DM with increased CV risk

An exploratory analysis of data from the SURPASS-4 trial has shown that adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular risk receiving tirzepatide experience fewer renal complications, especially new onset of macroalbuminuria; these findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 3 to 7 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetics, mass balance, and metabolism of [C]TPN171, a novel PDE5 inhibitor, in humans for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

TPN171 is a novel phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED), which currently is undergoing phase II clinical trials in China. In this single-center, single-dose, nonrandomized, and open design study, radiolabeled [14C]TPN171 was used to investigate the metabolic mechanism, pharmacokinetic characteristics, and clearance pathways of TPN171 in 6 healthy Chinese male volunteers. Each volunteer was administered a single oral suspension of 10"‰mg (100"‰Î¼Ci) of [14C]TPN171. We found that TPN171 was absorbed rapidly in humans with a peak time (Tmax) of 0.667"‰h and a half-life (t1/2) of approximately 9.89"‰h in plasma. Excretion of radiopharmaceutical-related components was collected 216"‰h after administration, accounting for 95.21% of the dose (46.61% in urine and 48.60% in feces). TPN171 underwent extensive metabolism in humans. Twenty-two metabolites were detected in human plasma, urine, and feces using a radioactive detector combined with a high-resolution mass spectrometer. According to radiochromatograms, a glucuronide metabolite of O-dealkylated TPN171 exceeded 10% of the total drug-related components in human plasma. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, no further tests are needed to evaluate the safety of this metabolite because it is a phase II metabolite, but the compound is still worthy of attention. The main metabolic biotransformation of TPN171 was mono-oxidation (hydroxylation and N-oxidation), dehydrogenation, N-dealkylation, O-dealkylation, amide hydrolysis, glucuronidation, and acetylation. Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) mainly catalyzed the formation of metabolites, and CYP2E1 and CYP2D6 were involved in the oxidative metabolism of TPN171 to a lesser extent. According to the incubation data, M1 was mainly metabolized to M1G by UDP-glucuronosyltransferase 1A9 (UGT1A9), followed by UGT1A7 and UGT1A10.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNF43 G659fs is an oncogenic colorectal cancer mutation and sensitizes tumor cells to PI3K/mTOR inhibition

The RNF43_p.G659fs mutation occurs frequently in colorectal cancer, but its function remains poorly understood and there are no specific therapies directed against this alteration. In this study, we find that RNF43_p.G659fs promotes cell growth independent of Wnt signaling. We perform a drug repurposing library screen and discover that cells with RNF43_p.G659 mutations are selectively killed by inhibition of PI3K signaling. PI3K/mTOR inhibitors yield promising antitumor activity in RNF43659mut isogenic cell lines and xenograft models, as well as in patient-derived organoids harboring RNF43_p.G659fs mutations. We find that RNF43659mut binds p85 leading to increased PI3K signaling through p85 ubiquitination and degradation. Additionally, RNA-sequencing of RNF43659mut isogenic cells reveals decreased interferon response gene expression, that is reversed by PI3K/mTOR inhibition, suggesting that RNF43659mut may alter tumor immunity. Our findings suggest a therapeutic application for PI3K/mTOR inhibitors in treating RNF43_p.G659fs mutant cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differences in complication patterns in subgroups of type 2 diabetes according to insulin resistance and beta-cell function

This study aimed to determine whether the patterns of diabetic complications differed when patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) were simply classified according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. This observational study included 8861 patients with T2DM who underwent concurrent testing for fasting glucose, fasting insulin, and one or more diabetic complications. We categorized the patients into four groups according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. Compared with the reference group (mild insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction), the "severe beta-cell dysfunction" group had lower odds of chronic kidney disease [adjusted odds ratios (aOR) 0.611]. The "severe insulin resistance" group had higher odds of carotid artery plaque presence (aOR 1.238). The "severe insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction" group had significantly higher odds of large fiber neuropathy (aOR 1.397, all p"‰<"‰0.05). After a median of five years of follow-up, this group distinction did not lead to a difference in risk of new diabetic retinopathy or chronic kidney disease. In addition, there was no significant difference among the groups in plaque progression risk over 8"“10Â years in the longitudinal follow-up analysis. The patterns of complications differ when patients with T2DM are classified according to insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction. However, there were no differences in the risk of developing new complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy