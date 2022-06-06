ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adding Pembrolizumab Extends OS and PFS in Key Subgroups in Recurrent, Metastatic Cervical Cancer

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the KEYNOTE-826 trial showed that chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab with or without bevacizumab improved overall survival and progrssion-free survival in patients with metastatic cervical cancer based on subgroups including histology and prior treatment type. In women with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, significant and clinically meaningful improvements...

MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Blood test predicts response to immunotherapy

A blood-based tumor biomarker can predict the benefit of immunotherapy to patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. "The findings from this study will help us identify and design better blood-based biomarkers in immuno-oncology," said Young Kwang Chae, MD, MPH, MBA, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and a co-author of the study.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Ibrutinib with chemoimmunotherapy improved progression-free survival for newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma patients

Combination chemoimmunotherapy with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib demonstrated improved progression-free survival over standard chemoimmunotherapy for previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in patients 65 and over, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported today at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study results also were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Stage 3 Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system. There are two main types, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common type. The two main subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. Lymphoma is...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
WebMD

Small Rectal Cancer Study Has Remission in Every Patient

June 6, 2022 – A small clinical trial with 12 rectal cancer patients found remission in 100% of them, according to a new paper published in TheNew England Journal of Medicine. All the patients took dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody, every 3 weeks for 6 months. During follow-up, the cancer...
CANCER
Benzinga

In Eli Lilly's Lebrikizumab Atopic Dermatitis Study, Majority Of Patients Maintained Skin Clearance At One Year

Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced topline results from one-year analyses of the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The new findings from the Phase 3 trials (ADvocate 1 and 2) showed that 8/10 of patients who achieved clinical response with lebrikizumab monotherapy at 16 weeks maintained skin clearance at one year of treatment.
HEALTH
biospace.com

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Successfully Prevents Progression to Severe COVID-19

Evusheld is reportedly providing good immune against severe COVID-19. (Leon Neal/Getty Images) AstraZeneca announced Wednesday that the results of its Tackle Phase III trial of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442) for the early outpatient treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 have been published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Results of the trial showed that Evusheld protected against progression to severe COVID-19 or death - from any cause - compared to placebo.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetics, mass balance, and metabolism of [C]TPN171, a novel PDE5 inhibitor, in humans for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

TPN171 is a novel phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED), which currently is undergoing phase II clinical trials in China. In this single-center, single-dose, nonrandomized, and open design study, radiolabeled [14C]TPN171 was used to investigate the metabolic mechanism, pharmacokinetic characteristics, and clearance pathways of TPN171 in 6 healthy Chinese male volunteers. Each volunteer was administered a single oral suspension of 10"‰mg (100"‰Î¼Ci) of [14C]TPN171. We found that TPN171 was absorbed rapidly in humans with a peak time (Tmax) of 0.667"‰h and a half-life (t1/2) of approximately 9.89"‰h in plasma. Excretion of radiopharmaceutical-related components was collected 216"‰h after administration, accounting for 95.21% of the dose (46.61% in urine and 48.60% in feces). TPN171 underwent extensive metabolism in humans. Twenty-two metabolites were detected in human plasma, urine, and feces using a radioactive detector combined with a high-resolution mass spectrometer. According to radiochromatograms, a glucuronide metabolite of O-dealkylated TPN171 exceeded 10% of the total drug-related components in human plasma. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, no further tests are needed to evaluate the safety of this metabolite because it is a phase II metabolite, but the compound is still worthy of attention. The main metabolic biotransformation of TPN171 was mono-oxidation (hydroxylation and N-oxidation), dehydrogenation, N-dealkylation, O-dealkylation, amide hydrolysis, glucuronidation, and acetylation. Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) mainly catalyzed the formation of metabolites, and CYP2E1 and CYP2D6 were involved in the oxidative metabolism of TPN171 to a lesser extent. According to the incubation data, M1 was mainly metabolized to M1G by UDP-glucuronosyltransferase 1A9 (UGT1A9), followed by UGT1A7 and UGT1A10.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

PMV, Genmab, Seagen & More Present New Clinical Data at ASCO

More oncology firms presented updates and data in their respective cancer research and development programs at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting this week, including research in cervical cancer, solid tumors and head and neck cancer. Continue reading for more details and insight. PMV Shares Early...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: NIH's COVID-19 Trial and All About ASCO

With the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held over the weekend, it was a hectic week for clinical trial news and updates. Here’s a look at just some of them. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported results from part of its Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The ratio of serum LL-37 levels to blood leucocyte count correlates with COVID-19 severity

Beneficial effects of vitamin D on COVID-19 progression have been discussed in several studies. Vitamin D stimulates the expression of the antimicrobial peptide LL-37, and evidence shows that LL-37 can antagonize SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, we investigated the association between LL-37 and vitamin D serum levels and the severity of COVID-19. To this end, 78 COVID-19 patients were divided into 5 groups according to disease severity. We determined serum levels of LL-37, vitamin D, and routine laboratory parameters. We demonstrated a correlation of CRP, IL-6, PCT, leukocyte count, and LDH with the severity of COVID-19. Our study did not demonstrate a direct relationship between serum levels of LL-37 and vitamin D and the severity of COVID-19. LL-37 is produced by granulocytes and released at the site of inflammation. Therefore, the analysis of LL-37 in broncho-alvelolar lavage rather than in patient serum seems critical. However, since LL-37 is produced by granulocytes, we determined serum LL-37 levels as a function of leukocyte count. The LL-37/leukocyte count ratio correlates highly significantly inversely proportional with COVID-19 severity. Our results indicate that the LL-37/leukocyte count ratio could be used to assess the risk of COVID-19 progression as early as hospital admission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNF43 G659fs is an oncogenic colorectal cancer mutation and sensitizes tumor cells to PI3K/mTOR inhibition

The RNF43_p.G659fs mutation occurs frequently in colorectal cancer, but its function remains poorly understood and there are no specific therapies directed against this alteration. In this study, we find that RNF43_p.G659fs promotes cell growth independent of Wnt signaling. We perform a drug repurposing library screen and discover that cells with RNF43_p.G659 mutations are selectively killed by inhibition of PI3K signaling. PI3K/mTOR inhibitors yield promising antitumor activity in RNF43659mut isogenic cell lines and xenograft models, as well as in patient-derived organoids harboring RNF43_p.G659fs mutations. We find that RNF43659mut binds p85 leading to increased PI3K signaling through p85 ubiquitination and degradation. Additionally, RNA-sequencing of RNF43659mut isogenic cells reveals decreased interferon response gene expression, that is reversed by PI3K/mTOR inhibition, suggesting that RNF43659mut may alter tumor immunity. Our findings suggest a therapeutic application for PI3K/mTOR inhibitors in treating RNF43_p.G659fs mutant cancers.
CANCER
The Independent

Eating two portions of fish per week ‘linked to malignant melanoma’

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a study suggests.The NHS recommends that people should eat at least two portions of fish per week, including one of oily fish, with a portion weighing around 140g.But now researchers in the US have warned that this amount may be putting people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.Other experts said fish was an important healthy food and there was no need to stop eating it.In the new research, experts from Brown University found that people whose typical...
CANCER
biospace.com

Novartis Combo could be New Standard of Care for Pediatric Glioma Patients

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis announced the results of a Phase II/III study showing that the combination of the targeted therapies Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib) outperforms chemotherapy in pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) patients harboring the BRAF V600 mutation. If approved, the drug combo could supplant chemotherapy as the standard of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Oral pill improves care of patients with bone marrow cancer: Study

Momelotinib, an oral pill taken once a day, significantly improved outcomes of patients treated for myelofibrosis (MF), a rare but fatal bone marrow cancer, researchers reported June 7. Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented results of the MOMENTUM phase 3 randomized study, which evaluated momelotinib against a second medication, danazol, in symptomatic and anemic MF patients previously treated with standard-of-care JAK inhibitor therapy.
CHICAGO, IL

