Retailer Dillard's Stock Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club

Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S., according to Statista, which puts its annual sales at $430.82 billion. Costco, by contrast, is the fifth largest, with sales of around $121.22 billion. Yet Wall Street analysts tend to lump these two together based on the perception that when investors start losing confidence in Walmart, as reflected by downward trends in its share price, they also tend to pull back from Costco ownership, according to TheStreet, which attributes to the downward trend in Costco share price over the last six months. In fact, investors are generally concerned over the performance of retail companies as inflation rises to record-breaking highs (via Consumer Price Index).

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO