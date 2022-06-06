ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailer Dillard's Stock Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillard's (DDS) stock saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 94 the day before. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength....

