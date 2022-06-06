Dodge City’s 150th Anniversary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A St. John man was killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Stafford County on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. A pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Brian John Dalton of St. John left the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment and roll partially, ejecting Dalton and one passenger. Dalton died on the scene, while 24-year-old Dylan Posthumus of St. John suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

STAFFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO