Dodge City, KS

Dodge City’s 150th Anniversary

By Avery Osen
KSN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe traveled to Dodge City to learn more about all of the events they have going on this...

www.ksn.com

westernkansasnews.com

Grand Opening Event for Indoor Shooting Range Scheduled on June 18

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) -The Garden City Police Department would like to invite the public to the Grand Opening of the Indoor Shooting Range. The event will take place on June 18, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 9:00 a.m. at 2250 S. Old Highway 83. Construction of the...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN.com

Train collides with SUV in Edwards County

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a train and an SUV collided Thursday in Edwards County west of Kinsley. It happened around 5 p.m. on 70th Avenue and U.S. 50. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a Honda CR-V northbound on 70th Avenue.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Stafford County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A St. John man was killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Stafford County on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. A pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Brian John Dalton of St. John left the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment and roll partially, ejecting Dalton and one passenger. Dalton died on the scene, while 24-year-old Dylan Posthumus of St. John suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
stocktonsentinel.com

Sixth-generation farm family from Stockton reopens Hays market as Bigg E Meats

Body (The following article was taken in part from the June 2nd edition of the Hays Post, and was written by Cristina Janney.) Stephen and Melissa Bigge have taken ownership of the former Warren's Meat Market in Hays, operating under HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/BiggEMeats" Bigg E Meats, 1010 E. 29th. Stephen Bigge...
STOCKTON, KS
KSN News

Finney County Sheriff’s Office warning of scam

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning Garden City residents of a scam. According to a post from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office – KS Facebook page, multiple businesses in Garden City have reported receiving a suspicious call from Jeff Steele with the FCSO requesting information. These calls are […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen dead after car spins out of control

WICHITA COUNTY (KSNT) – A 17-year-old Holcomb teen died Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP said Trevor Korbe’s car began to rotate in a clockwise direction on all four tires, then spin in a counterclockwise direction as the driver attempted to correct the […]
Kansas Reflector

Federal report says Larned hospital staff failed to keep patients safe and secure

TOPEKA — A federal report on the escape of a dangerous patient from the Larned State Hospital says the state put patients in “immediate jeopardy” by failing to ensure their safety and security. A survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services discovered the patient was able to escape in January because a […] The post Federal report says Larned hospital staff failed to keep patients safe and secure appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LARNED, KS

