Fatemah Mirza, Founder, CareerTuners (Segment #3) 6/5/2022

Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, also known as The Tax Doctor, is the founder and chief executive officer of Royal Financial Services, where she has diligently worked and coached her team to their most successful year. She says that she is very proud of their accomplishments but is not surprised. After experiencing the loss of her business partner and son, Shaun, she pulled herself together by implementing new strategies, procedures and policies to reflect growth in the company. She says that she also used the daily motivation and encouragement that her son gave her.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO