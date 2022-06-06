Ginger Zee (Segment #2) 6/5/2022

Sarah Silverman has defended herself after revealing that she and her boyfriend Rory Albanese share the same toothbrush.The comedian, 51, addressed the couple’s hygiene habits during an appearance on The View, where she told the hosts that she’s “never shared a toothbrush with another person” in her life, but that, “for some reason,” it’s different with Albanese.“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life,” she said. “And for some reason, with Rory we have never not used the same toothbrush.”The admission prompted disgust from many of The View hosts, with Joy Behar immediately responding: “Ew,...

