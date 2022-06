EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe. A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger. Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO