Central Avenue at Salt River Bridge Closed June Weekends

​Construction crews are making progress on the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light rail project. In addition to 5.5 miles of new track and eight stations, the project also includes upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Beginning Friday, June 10, crews will be reinforcing the Salt River Bridge to allow the historic bridge to support light rail trains when the extension opens in 2024.

To complete the work, the bridge will be closed to motorists during June weekends:

10 p.m. Friday, June 10 – 5 a.m. Monday, June 13

10 p.m. Friday, June 17 – 5 a.m. Monday, June 20

10 p.m. Friday, June 24 – 5 a.m. Monday, June 27

During these three weekends, Central Avenue will be closed south of Watkins Street to Rio Salado Scenic Drive. Motorists may use 7th Avenue or 7th Street to cross the Salt River. Additionally, all bus stops along Central Avenue between Buckeye and Broadway roads will be closed. View the closure notice and detour map here.

To stay updated on the latest construction information, download the Construct VM- South Central app or visit valleymetro.org/southcentral​.​