Possible drowning victim identified after body recovered in pond

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville Monday, June 6. Deputies had police tape blocking off a pond down a steep hill. - photo by Nick Watson

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Fire Rescue personnel found a man’s body around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, after a call for a possible drowning.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran said the man was identified as Jason Smith, 50. Cochran said the man had a Gainesville address, though his family is in Forsyth County.

Cochran said Smith’s body was being sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

