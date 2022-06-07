ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Possible drowning victim identified after body recovered in pond

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjStQ_0g2MBsUR00
Hall County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville Monday, June 6. Deputies had police tape blocking off a pond down a steep hill. - photo by Nick Watson

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Fire Rescue personnel found a man’s body around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, after a call for a possible drowning.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran said the man was identified as Jason Smith, 50. Cochran said the man had a Gainesville address, though his family is in Forsyth County.

Cochran said Smith’s body was being sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

On Monday afternoon, officers had police tape blocking off a pond, which was down a steep hill.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Hall County MANS Unit undergoes transition

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has updated the title and job duties of the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, more commonly known as the MANS Unit. The MANS Unit was established in the late 1980s with the sole focus of combatting illegal drugs in Hall County. Since its inception, the MANS Unit has been comprised primarily of Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators with other agencies providing either full or part-time personnel. Among the agencies that participated in the work of the MANS Unit were the FBI, the GBI, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office and the Gainesville Police.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Canton man charged with two Northeast Georgia armed robberies

An armed robber who held up a Dawsonville pharmacy seven years ago has finally been arrested. After an extensive investigation, detectives with the GBI were able to identify the suspect as Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton. They say that Milford stole prescription pills from the CVS Pharmacy. Last month a Dawson County Grand Jury charged him with armed robbery and issued a warrant for his arrest.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities searching for chop shop suspect

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon a suspect remains at large in connection with a chop shop that was discovered in the county earlier in the week. Henry Parker Whitley, 31, reportedly fled Monday evening from a traffic stop on SR 365 in Habersham County. Authorities later found Whitley at a home on Tribble Gap Road in Hall County. He fled from authorities Tuesday afternoon and eluded capture.
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Suspect charged with murder in Cleveland man’s overdose death

Investigators have charged a man with felony murder in last year’s drug overdose death of Cleveland resident Dylan Jimmy Grizzle. Deputies also charged a second suspect with interfering in the investigation. Grizzle’s body was discovered at a residence on Gordon Road in November of 2021. On Friday, June 10,...
CLEVELAND, GA
The Georgia Sun

A Forsyth County man was struck and killed by a car while mowing his lawn

CUMMING — A Forsyth County man was killed while mowing his lawn on a riding lawnmower at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Paul Nix, of Cumming, was using his mower in his front yard near the roadway when officers say a white Ford Fusion, driven by 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson, failed to negotiate the curve and struck the mower.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Residents burned out of their home in Cornelia

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a late-night fire in Cornelia that destroyed a mobile home. At 9:49 p.m. on June 8, Habersham E-911 dispatched firefighters from Cornelia, Demorest, and Habersham County to the scene at 311 Lakeside Circle. When crews arrived, they found the 1300-square foot mobile home fully involved with all of the residents safely outside the home.
CORNELIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Hall County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested after shooting in Lavonia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - One person is hurt after a shooting, according to the Lavonia Police Department. Police say the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the Spring View Heights area on Wednesday night. According to officers, one man was shot and taken to the hospital. The shooter...
LAVONIA, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, G.A (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police say 62-year-old George Gray was last seen in the Sandy Cross area on Saturday, June 4, walking towards the Double Bridges area from Roach Road. If anyone has seen Gray or...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities arrest missing jail inmate

A Hall County Jail inmate who escaped custody on Monday was arrested by authorities Wednesday afternoon. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. at a location on Candler Road. Thomas was charged with escape and was returned to the Hall County Jail.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD reports arrest of armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an armed robbery suspect, a hold-up that was reported on West Broad Street. The 25 year-old victim in the case tells police he was robbed at gunpoint. Police say 30 year-old Melvin Roberts was arrested and booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. From...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Hwy 81 back open following crash – 4 transported to hospitals

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 9, 2022) Highway 81 at Twin Lakes Road was temporarily shut down earlier this morning due to a crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle. Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville said that a lifeflight has been called in for one of the drivers involved in the crash. It will land at Meridian Park.
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

North Georgia man charged with murder of postal carrier

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of a Postal Service mail carrier back in August of 2021. Larry Steven Grogan was also charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.
accesswdun.com

Victim in 'possible drowning' in North Hall Co. identified

Hall County Fire Rescue confirmed Monday evening that they responded to a call about a "possible drowning" in the area of Oconee Circle. The victim, Jason Smith, 50, is believed to be from Gainesville, but investigators are trying to confirm his most recent address. Hall County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Cochran told AccessWDUN the man's family is in Forsyth.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
190
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy