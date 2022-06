Even as her creative cup continues to overflow, Becky Robinson is ready to treat her Boston area fans with a heavy pour of her own to close out the summer. As announced earlier this week, the comedian and actress will be bringing her ‘Heavy Pour’ tour to Somerville’s Crystal Ballroom on September 16. Along with her critically-acclaimed both on and off the stand-up stage, which includes accolades like being named a “New Face of Comedy” by Just For Laughs Montreal and writing for a myriad of projects and shows over the years, Robinson will bring her fierce comedic force to Davis Square in the form of stand-up, music, and her multi-character abilities.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO