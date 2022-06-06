ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ex-Cy Young winner joins Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Dallas Keuchel has found a new home. Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday. Keuchel will head to Triple-A. His deal gives him the option to terminate his contract if he’s not...

