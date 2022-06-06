Toledo City Council boundaries getting new look with '23 elections

Toledo City Council’s future district lines are in place starting with the 2023 municipal elections as decided Monday by a city of Toledo reapportionment committee.

As it stands, District 1 is south and east of the University of Toledo, District 2 covers South Toledo, District 3 covers East Toledo, District 4 represents the central city, District 5 encompasses North Toledo and west of UT, and District 6 represents North Toledo and part of West Toledo.

Under Option 3, unanimously approved by a six-member reapportionment committee at a public meeting, greater portions of Districts 3 and 4 move to the north, and District 1 is expanded to the north and south.

To view the map, click here .

“I am pretty excited that we were able to come to this conclusion together,” committee leader DeVon Overton said. “... There were a lot of conversations that we had, both internally in the committee and [when] we reviewed the public comments. And I am satisfied with what we’ve arrived at.”

“We tried to come up with an option that would be the least disruptive for everyone,” she said.

The three proposals were prepared by the reapportionment committee , which was appointed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz in March. The six-member committee included Ms. Overton of the United Way of Greater Toledo, departing Oregon city administrator Mike Beazley, Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Chairman Ken Fallows, former state Rep. Sally Perz, former Toledo Mayor Donna Owens, and University of Toledo scholar Brittany Jones.

The committee’s action to adopt Option 3 occurred after a motion made by Mr. Beazley. City planner Matthew Lascheid said the action followed five public meetings held in March and April. It also took into consideration at least 300 public responses after proposed district maps were posted online, Mr. Lascheid said.

Each of the three proposals had slight variations. Option 1 would have expanded Districts 1 and 3 to the south, and District 4 to the north. Option 2 would have significantly grown District 4 to the west, and a northern portion of District 5 east into the current 6th District.

Toledo has six council districts, each represented by one council member. The other members of council are elected to six at-large seats representing the entire city.

District council members are up for election in 2023.

Each proposed map was built on the framework of the previously defined districts, which were put together based on voter precinct locations.

“We all recognized, as a committee, that any change is disruptive, that none of us was looking to make change to the current districts, but federal and state law required that they be within 5 percentage points,” Mr. Beazley said.

“And I think that Option 3 was the least disruptive,” Mr. Beazley also said.

Every 10 years, the district lines must be redrawn to reflect the population trends of the most recent census. Districts must be within 5 percent of each other’s population, putting all district populations between 44,000 and 46,000 people.

Over the years, more construction projects have been undertaken further from downtown Toledo. This led to population growth in places such as South Toledo’s District 2, which has an estimated 51,000 people, and decline in places like the central city’s District 4 that has an estimated 37,000 residents, Mr. Lascheid said.

About 90 percent of people will be in the same district that they are already in, with the redrawing potentially changing who represents them in the future, he said.

With no municipal elections scheduled for 2022, the new map will not be in place until the 2023 municipal elections.