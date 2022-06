The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education once again revisits and revises two policies regarding student transfers. The Board had originally set July 28 as the day where they would accept or deny new transfer applications for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Vince Vincent says they soon realized that this doesn't work well for some fall sports such as softball and volleyball, which begin on July 15. He says this limits student athletes because they can't practice until they are enrolled.

