ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

WATCH: The Official Netflix Wednesday Trailer

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new twisted series is coming soon to Netflix, thanks to the...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Christina Ricci
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wednesday Addams
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

Click here to read the full article. The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. As basically a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Jenna Ortega Makes Addams Family Debut in Tim Burton Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega is getting all together ooky. The first look at “Wednesday,” the upcoming Addams Family television series starring the famous clan’s daughter, has been released by Netflix, revealing the “Scream 5” and “You” actor in the title role. First created by Charles Addams for a series of New Yorker cartoons, the Addams Family is a bizarre aristocratic clan with an obsession of the macabre and a complete lack of concern regarding how others perceive them. Following their creation, the characters grew in popularity after a 1964 sitcom fleshed out their personalities, and have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it. The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterSeth MacFarlane on Moving 'Orville' From Fox to "Classier" Hulu, Comedy's Controversies and His 'Ted' Hopes'Conversations With Friends' EP Lenny Abrahamson on the Value of Slow TV and the Future of AdaptationsHulu's 'Shoresy': TV Review The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator. The exact story is of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Manifest’ Reveals First Look Clip of Upcoming Netflix Season

Click here to read the full article. The passengers of Flight 828 are boarding once again. Netflix has released a first look clip for Season 4 of supernatural drama series “Manifest.” The clip was launched as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and was introduced by Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series. The clip features series lead Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), an NYPD detective, investigating a construction site. While looking through the site, she discovers a mysterious figure with the words “Stone 828” cut into his arm. Created by Jeff Rake, “Manifest” revolves around Michaela and Ben, two siblings...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'A League of Their Own' Reboot Takes Things to the Pitch With Teaser Trailer

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for the long-anticipated series reimagining A League of Their Own, based off of Penny Marshall's 1992 comedy. Amazon announced the premiere date for August 12 after being benched since its conception during the 2020 pandemic. Finally, it's time to play ball!. In the...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Everything You Need to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and More in June 2022

It's one small step for you to pick up your remote control to take one giant leap in your television watching, so keep that in mind when Season 3 of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed astronaut drama For All Mankind touches down on June 10. This season, NASA, the Russians, and an egotistical billionaire (sound familiar?) are all racing to be the first boots on Mars, and the outer space action is more spectacular and perilous than ever. It's just one of many amazing options to check out this month on Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and more.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy