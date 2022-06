Collin County is making progress on a mental health and medical infirmary for inmates at the county jail. The facility, located on the Collin County campus at the corner of US 75 and Bloomdale Road in McKinney, is one of three county projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. That program provides federal funds meant for supporting public health and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. With an expected completion date of 2025, the expansion will convert the 24-bed infirmary at the detention center to a 450-bed facility, according to the county’s 2021 COVID-19 recovery plan. About 75 of the beds will be dedicated to inmates who need detoxes from alcohol or other substances.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO