Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on Theresa May resurface following Boris Johnson vote

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on Theresa May after she survived a no confidence vote in December 2018 have resurfaced after his ally Boris Johnson also managed to survive a vote but by a worse margin.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in the secret ballot in Westminster, Conservative 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady announced. A threshold of 180 votes is all the PM needed to win the vote.

Announcing the results, Sir Graham Brady said: “Good evening. I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes. And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson.”

In the hours leading up to the vote, Rees-Mogg told Sky News: "In a democracy, one is enough. I think that the idea that there is a barrier different from the absolute barrier is false."

At the time, when Theresa May had 117 votes against her Rees-Mogg told BBC Newsnight : This is a very bad result for the prime minister. 117 votes against. Much worse than she thought. A third of the parliamentary party. An overwhelming majority of backbenchers have voted against her."

The Tory minister's comments on the former PM have resurfaced amid the vote against Johnson with many people commenting on how poorly they have aged.





Rees-Mogg added to Sky News that he had to "eat a good deal of my own words" after May won her vote.

It remains to be seen what Rees-Mogg will make of tonights result but it certainly doesn't paint a pretty picture for the prime minister.

Additional reporting from PA.

