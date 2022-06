OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help identifying a group of men who are robbing people at gunpoint inside their homes. The case began when Opelika police investigated a robbery report at Big Cat, located at 3700 Pepperell Parkway, on Friday, June 2, 2022. Police say over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.

