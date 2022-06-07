State police: Missing Spring Valley teen's body recovered from Hudson River

State police say they recovered the body of a Spring Valley teenager from the Hudson River.

Police say they were notified around 6 a.m. about the missing teen near Haverstraw Beach State Park.

Late Monday afternoon, the State Police Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body of 19-year-old Kevin Pinto.

There does not appear to be any foul play, but the investigation is continuing.

Haverstraw police, the Rockland Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and numerous fire departments assisted in the search.