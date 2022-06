KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — There have been multiple reports of black bear sightings in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Karen Roberson spotted the bear Wednesday roaming around the neighborhood of Rich Fork Heights, just before Highway 66, near the areas of Kernersville and High Point. She said, "It's a bear, holy cow! A bear!" while taking a video of the bear strolling along.

