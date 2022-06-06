ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Finals, season on schedule thanks to replacement players

By TIM REYNOLDS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfMlp_0g2LgV4400
NBA Finals COVID Help Basketball FILE - Boston Celtics' Joe Johnson is cheered by fans as he leaves the court after their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. It could be argued the untold MVP's of this season were the more than 100 players signed to short-term hardship contracts to fill in when almost every team was decimated by the Omicron variant and other virus issues in December and January. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) (Winslow Townson)

Adam Silver was on his phone constantly in late December. At that time, the NBA had more than 100 players sidelined by virus-related issues, along with some head coaches, assistant coaches, referees and team staffers.

The NHL had just paused its season. The NBA commissioner wondered if his league would follow suit.

“I was very concerned,” Silver said. “And we had numerous discussions with our governors about whether we were doing the right thing.”

With a lot of help from dozens of newly signed players, some of whom might already be forgotten, the NBA played on.

It could be argued the untold MVP's of this season were the more than 100 players signed to short-term hardship contracts to fill in when almost every team was decimated by the Omicron variant and other virus issues in December and January.

Those fill-ins kept the season from veering off the rails. And they’re really why the NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is being played exactly as planned when the schedule was being put together last summer.

“I think that everyone understood that if we did have to pause the season, it would have a huge potential economic impact on the league as well or force players and the league to have to move into the summer, which is not ideal,” Silver told The Associated Press. “So, without those players, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Around the league, 605 players — a record — got into at least one game during the regular season, up 12% from last season. There were 633 players who were known to be under contract at some point, up 15% from last season’s figure.

And when the variant was at its worst, the league was at its busiest: over a 10-day span of late December, 93 different 10-day contracts were signed.

“Strangest season I’ve been a part of so far,” 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said during the season. “I don’t want to just talk about the injuries but COVID protocols. You have guys go out for false positives. You have had guys go out for real reasons. ... We’ve had a little bit of everything.”

To put how many players were needed in some perspective, consider that over a five-season span — 1982-83 through 1986-87 — the Celtics used a total of 27 players.

This season, they used 28.

And that doesn’t count four Celtics who were signed and never got into a game. The Celtics’ total of 32 players who were under contract — some very briefly — at some point this season was the highest in the NBA, one more than Portland and two more than Indiana, Milwaukee, and New Orleans.

“Obviously to play basketball during unprecedented times the last two years has been tough for individuals, families, etc.,” Boston guard Jaylen Brown said. “But I think the NBA and the players association have done as good a job as possible to keep things going and to accommodate everything as best they possibly can. There’s been ups and downs. There’s been questions, things that haven’t made sense. But I still give credit where credit is due.”

The NBA had to postpone a total of 11 games that were originally slated from mid-to-late December, and the rescheduling of those forced eight other games to be shifted in order to keep teams from playing in overly adverse circumstances like having three games in three nights.

Otherwise, games were played like normal. Only it wasn’t normal.

“A global pandemic was not something you'd expect would be part of a season," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But it was, and it is, and it got people to find some solutions and keep working."

Former NBA All-Stars such as Joe Johnson — who made his only shot attempt in his one-game appearance with the Celtics — and Isaiah Thomas were called back to the league to help amid the depletions. The Warriors’ Quinndary Weatherspoon got to make his season debut on Christmas Day.

“Surreal,” he said.

Washington signed center Jaime Echenique and he played three unremarkable minutes; no points, no stats of any sort. But he made history, becoming the first Colombian to appear in an NBA game.

“If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up,” Echenique said.

It’s the players like Echenique who kept the season going. The schedule that the league drafted nearly a year ago — long before Omicron, long before anyone knew what the season would bring and how the virus would go — had Monday listed as a travel day for the NBA Finals teams before Games 2 and 3.

The Celtics and Warriors are traveling Monday — as scheduled.

The NBA is about to make it through a season as planned, thanks to some former All-Stars and more than a few players who weren't household names.

“I know Chris Paul, for example, made the point in one of our meetings of saying what an incredible debt of gratitude we owe to these players,” Silver told AP. “And he even was reminding his other NBA players, ‘Don’t forget to thank those players.’ We were relying on a terrific group of outside advisors made up of top doctors and scientists who were predicting that if we could tough it out for a few weeks, we’d be able to make it through.

“But without the service, largely of those G league players, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it is “more likely than not” that Ayton is moved during the offseason, especially if Phoenix is able to find an appealing sign-and-trade opportunity.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Isaiah Thomas
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Nba Players#Nba All Stars#Nhl#Mvp#Omicron#The Boston Celtics#The Associated Press
NBC Sports

Grant Williams had a different take than Draymond on Game 2 trash talk

Grant Williams has been a Draymond Green fan for a long time and has tried to model his game after the Golden State Warriors star. But there was no time for pleasantries between the two instigators in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green received a technical foul after...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Juwan Howard’s Net Worth in 2022

Juwan Howard enjoyed a successful career during his 19 years in the NBA. With two championships and and an All-Star selection to boot, Howard made history as the first player in league history to sign a deal worth more than $100 million. Let’s dig into Juwan Howard’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton Is Reportedly Done With The Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons Could Sign Him This Summer

Deandre Ayton's future has been a matter of great speculation ever since it became clear that the Phoenix Suns are unlikely to offer him a max extension. The center's stock in Phoenix has fallen even further since, especially after his heated interaction with Head Coach Monty Williams, who isn't Ayton's biggest fan, on the sidelines during the Suns' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony’s 15-Year-Old Kiyan Looks Amazing In 1-On-1 Duels: "That Step Back Hesi Jumper Is Fire"

Almost every current NBA superstar has a kid following in their footsteps, as they try to become NBA players too and have the same or bigger success than their fathers. The most famous cases are LeBron James and Bronny James, Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade, but they're not the only ones trying to help their children play in the association a couple of years from now.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Pat Riley calls out Heat veteran over conditioning issues

Miami Heat president Pat Riley had some sharp words for one of his veteran players in his season-ending press conference Monday. Riley said point guard Kyle Lowry’s conditioning was a significant issue during the season. The Heat president suggested Lowry “can be in better shape,” and that the issue “will be addressed” before next season.
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy