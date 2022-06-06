Fabens man in critical condition after head-on construction collision

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from his truck in an early Wednesday morning rollover crash in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 50-year-old Juan Galindo was driving northbound on Yarbrough just south of North Loop around...
EL PASO, Texas -- A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Investigators say they received a call about a car crash and shots fired at 3:31 a.m. around the 6900 block of Canyon View, near Coronado High School.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries. EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m. No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators were called out to an a car accident on the 400 block of Yarbrough Dr. near N. Loop Dr. just before 3:30 a.m., on Wednesday that left the driver of a truck with life-threatening injuries. According to El Paso Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed the Ford […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The El Paso Police Department was dispatched to the 6900 block of Canyon View near Resler for a crash and shots fired call at 3:31 a.m. First officers on scene saw a Silver Nissan Murano crashed into a bus stop sign. Then officers where approached by witnesses who said the people […]
EL PASO, Texas -- Emergency crews have pulled one person out of a canal at Border Highway and Paisano. One other person may still be in the canal. According to fire dispatch, the person who was pulled out was undergoing CPR. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department responded to a burglary of a habitation in progress located at the 1200 block of Galloway at approximately 7:41 p.m. Authorities stated that the first officer to arrive on scene confronted the offender in the driveway and order him at gunpoint to show his hands. Suspect […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fabens man is in critical condition after a high speed crash on I-10 early Monday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 26-year-old Miguel Angel Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, headed eastbound on the shoulder of I-10 near Eastlake in […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died following a crash in central El Paso on Sunday. Officials identified the man as 61-year-old Juan Vasquez. The crash happened on the 1000 block of Copia Street and 3600 La Luz Avenue around 2:59 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a stabbing in front of a shopping center in South Central El Paso. EPPD officers were sent to the 5000 block of Alameda to investigate a call of a person stabbed. The incident happened shortly before Noon and initial reports […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, June 5th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to Copia Street and La Luz Avenue for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that around 3 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound behind a Hyundai Elantra driven by Juan Vasquez, both […]
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Erika Gaytan murder trial continued on Wednesday, where there were more witnesses and videos prepared for the jury. On Wednesday, a video was shown of the accused, Ricardo Marquez, being interrogated by an El Paso Police officer on December 4th, 2019. In this video, he was arrested for Gaytan’s […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Socorro Police Department (SPD) officials provided an update to the case of a weekend shooting at a graduation party that injured five people. SPD officials say they served a search warrant for a second location, where they found drugs, ammunition, a weapon,...
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro police seized two cars, a small amount of drugs, a set of body armor, ammunition and a weapon from a lower valley home in connection to a weekend shooting in Socorro that injured five people. Investigators say the search warrant directly resulted from witness information...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, the El Paso Police Department announced they are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Lower Valley. According to authorities, the Crimes Against Person’s unit was initially called to the scene but authorities are now saying they do not suspect foul play. The body was found […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to reports from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a 1-year-old girl was separated from her mother by human smugglers, and special agents working in cooperation with Border Patrol, were able to rescue her this weekend. On Friday, border agents assigned to the Santa Teresa,...
UVALDE, Texas -- A Texas House Investigative Committee will hold its first public hearing Thursday morning regarding the events of the shooting at Robb Elementary. House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the creation of the committee on June 3. The committee is being led by a Lubbock Republican, state Rep. Dustin...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes reopened after a crash on I-10 east at McRae. It's unknown if there were are any injuries. It's also unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents in Northeast El Paso spent a portion of their Saturday night witnessing a SWAT situation right in their neighborhood. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), their SWAT unit was called out to help the EPPD Gang Unit along the 5500 block of Norwood, shortly after 7:30 p.m. […]
Everyone has a certain area in El Paso they just despise having to drive to. There are certain areas in El Paso that you sometimes need to visit but at the same time dread. I have a handful of areas I definitely experience a bit of anxiety when driving around El Paso. For example, the area where the Super Target is located and how traffic can be is nerve-racking.
