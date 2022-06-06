ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Mass Shootings Leave Dozens Killed, Wounded Nationwide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of mass shootings reportedly left 15 people dead and more than 60 others wounded in eight states over the weekend. In Philadelphia, authorities say multiple shooters fired into a crowd late Saturday night (June 4) on South Street, a famous stretch featuring vibrant business, history and nightlife. Three people...

NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
allthatsinteresting.com

South Carolina Man Dies Of A Heart Attack While Trying To Bury His Murdered Girlfriend

Joseph McKinnon strangled his girlfriend Patricia Dent, then died while trying to bury her body in their garden. When police first answered a 911 call about an “unresponsive man” lying in his yard in Trenton, South Carolina, it seemed like a simple tragedy. Authorities found Joseph McKinnon dead of a heart attack, but then they also found the body of his girlfriend, Patricia Dent, in a nearby pit.
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NBC News

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shooting early Sunday...
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
