How to preorder the Apple MacBook Air 2022 — release date and how to get yours

By Louis Ramirez
 1 day ago

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote introduced us to the M2 chipset and the latest laptops that feature it. And although MacBook Air 2022 preorders still aren't live, there's a lot to be excited about thanks to the new design and promised performance boost.

The new laptop features a redesigned 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that's 25% brighter than the screen on the previous-gen MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air is also packing Apple's new M2 chip, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and is now available in four finishes.

The MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1,199, which is a noteworthy $200 increase from the M1-based MacBook Air. But there's some good news for bargain hunters: Apple is keeping its MacBook Air M1 , which will continue to cost $999. With 4th of July sales now live, it's likely we'll see epic MacBook deals on the M1 model.

Not all hope is lost if you're look for deals on the new 2022 MacBook Air. We may see some early back to school sales on Apple's new laptops. In fact, the Apple 2022 back to school discount is knocking $100 off MacBook Air M2 preorders and also bundles a $150 Apple gift card. You must be a student to get this deal. (For more deals, check out our Apple Store promo codes page for more ways to save on Apple gear).

MacBook Air 2022 preorders and Prime Day

A new rumor indicates that MacBook Air M2 preorders could start on Friday, July 8 . Regular sales of the laptop would then begin on July 15. Apple hasn't confirmed when MacBook Air M2 preorders would begin, but the company said the new laptop will be available in July.

Depending on when it's released, we could see a few Prime Day sales on Apple's forthcoming laptop. Deals could take from $50 to $100 off the base MacBook Air 2022 configuration.

MacBook Air M2 preorders — retailers to expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139f5K_0g2LaLhI00

MacBook Air (M2/2022): from $1,199 @ Best Buy
Coming soon: Apple's new MacBook Air will make its debut in July. Although it's now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIBvf_0g2LaLhI00

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ Amazon
As one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, we expect Amazon to be one of the first retailers to offer MacBook Air 2022 preorders. It will also likely be the first retailer to offer deals on Apple's new MacBooks. (The first deals could take from $50 to $99 off). That said, Amazon still doesn't have a product page for the new MacBook Air. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxwrL_0g2LaLhI00

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ B&H Photo
Authorized Apple reseller B&H Photo doesn't have MacBook Air preorders live yet. (Preorders are only live for the new MacBook Pro). However, they will likely be one of the first retailers with preorders once Apple announces a date. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gRW_0g2LaLhI00

Apple MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Apple
The MacBook Air with M2 will be available at the Apple Store starting next month. View Deal

When to expect MacBook Air 2022 preorder deals

You may be thinking it's too early for MacBook Air 2022 deals, but the truth is retailers waste no time when it comes to discounts on new Apple products. We expect to see the first deals not long after preorders begin. (Check out our guide to the best Apple deals for discounts on all Apple tech).

  • Amazon predictions : The biggest online retailer on the planet is usually the first to offer dollar-off discounts on new Apple devices. Expect to see from $50 to $100 off the base MacBook Air M2 configuration shortly after preorders begin. Likewise, the MacBook Air 2020 could drop as low as $749 or $799.
  • Apple Store : For trade-in deals, you'll want to head to the Apple Store. Apple tends to offer generous trade-in credits when you swipe your old Apple device for a new one. It's also worth checking our Apple Store coupons page for promo codes.
  • Best Buy predictions : The retailer will likely bundle a host of free Apple services with the purchase of a new MacBook Air M2. Expect to get 6 free months of Apple Music, 6 free months of Apple News Plus, and 3 free months of Apple TV Plus. Best Buy also tends to offer great trade-in deals, so expect to save big on the MacBook Air 2022 when you trade in a previous-gen Apple laptop.

MacBook Air 2022 — what you get for $1,199

The MacBook Air 2022 has plenty of new features. Here's how it stacks up to its predecessor. Wondering how it stacks up to the new MacBook Pro? Check out our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.

MacBook Air side-by-side
MacBook Air M2 (2022) MacBook Air M1 (2020)
Pricing from $1,199 from $999
Screen size 13.6-inch Liquid Retina 13.3-inch Retina
Screen resolution 2560 x 1664 2560 x 1600
CPU M2 M1
RAM 8GB/16GB/24GB 8GB/16GB
Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
FaceTime camera 1080p 720p
Battery up to 15 hours up to 15 hours
Weight 2.7 pounds 2.8 pounds
Dimensions 0.44 x 11.9 x 8.4 inches 0.63 x 11.9 x 8.3 inches

