You must know by now that we love Scottsdale, as we are constantly shouting from the rooftops how great our city is, even if we don’t always agree with its leadership. Along with myriad options for recreation, beautiful scenery and a high standard of living, it’s also a great place to have a family. This is why we love it when we have data that backs up our love for the city.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO