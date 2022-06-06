ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 06 Jun 2022 13:10:53 -0400

By News Hound
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 06 Jun 2022 13:10:53 -0400: Street...

Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:25:09 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:25:09 -0400: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. This playground at the Smith Creek soccer park has been boarded up for months!! It’s embarrassing and sad to bring my children here. Many many soccer games are held here with tons of children using this set. It cannot be that hard or expensive to replace some handles and a chain climbing section.
Blue Force to Spend $3M and Create 125 New Jobs in WF

An aircraft manufacturer is tapping Wake Forest for a new Integration Facility expected to create 125 engineering and manufacturing jobs over the next few years. Blue Force Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in the design and manufacture of airframes and components for small aircraft up thro… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
American Legion Pancake Breakfast Served on June 12

The monthly American Legion Post 187 famous Pancake Breakfast will be served on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 8 to 12 a.m. The breakfast is presented every second Sunday of every month at the American Legion Hall, 225 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest, NC., (across the street from the Wake Forest Po… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
Harold Patterson Richard – Obituary

Harold R. Patterson, 87, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Raleigh. He was born and raised in Westfield, MA. He graduated from Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, MA in 1960. During his 55 years in ministry, he pastored seven churches and was Director of World Missions for the Advent Christian General Conference for 20 years. As Director of World Missions, he traveled to 32 countries as he worked to share the gospel message of Jesus Christ. In his retirement, he pastored Margaretville Advent Christian Church in Margaretville, NY before returning to North Carolina to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.
