Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 06 Jun 2022 13:10:53 -0400

Harold R. Patterson, 87, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Raleigh. He was born and raised in Westfield, MA. He graduated from Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, MA in 1960. During his 55 years in ministry, he pastored seven churches and was Director of World Missions for the Advent Christian General Conference for 20 years. As Director of World Missions, he traveled to 32 countries as he worked to share the gospel message of Jesus Christ. In his retirement, he pastored Margaretville Advent Christian Church in Margaretville, NY before returning to North Carolina to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO