Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:25:09 -0400: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. This playground at the Smith Creek soccer park has been boarded up for months!! It’s embarrassing and sad to bring my children here. Many many soccer games are held here with tons of children using this set. It cannot be that hard or expensive to replace some handles and a chain climbing section.

