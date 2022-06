The Los Angeles Sparks parted with head coach and general manager Derek Fisher on Tuesday afternoon after a 5-7 start to the 2022 WNBA season, the team announced. "After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways," the team's managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. "On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO