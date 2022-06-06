Things to Know about the Primary Election

State of Iowa versus Dan Douglas Christensen (SMMG009237) Original charges: public intoxication - simple misdemeanor; disorderly conduct - loud raucous sound - simple misdemeanor and interference with official acts - simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on April 28. Plead not guilty on May 3, 2022; Counsel at state expense was set on May 3, 2022; Pre-trial conference was held on May 17, order of disposition was filed June 2, 2022: The public intoxication charge was dismissed by the court; The defendant pled guilty/negotiated or voluntary plea, to the disorderly conduct - loud, raucous noise charge, receiving a fine of $105; and the interference with official acts was dismissed by the court.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO