Cass County, IA

Things to Know about the Primary Election

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cass County primary election will be held today with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to...

Corydon Times-Republican

Cass County Court Reports

State of Iowa versus Dan Douglas Christensen (SMMG009237) Original charges: public intoxication - simple misdemeanor; disorderly conduct - loud raucous sound - simple misdemeanor and interference with official acts - simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on April 28. Plead not guilty on May 3, 2022; Counsel at state expense was set on May 3, 2022; Pre-trial conference was held on May 17, order of disposition was filed June 2, 2022: The public intoxication charge was dismissed by the court; The defendant pled guilty/negotiated or voluntary plea, to the disorderly conduct - loud, raucous noise charge, receiving a fine of $105; and the interference with official acts was dismissed by the court.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

DM Water Works forced to use nitrate-removal system for first time since 2017

The Des Moines Water Works has been forced to use its nitrate-removal system for the first time in five years. (Photo courtesy of Des Moines Water Works) Elevated nitrate concentrations in its water supply has forced the Des Moines Water Works to begin operating its nitrate-removal system for the first time in five years.
DES MOINES, IA

