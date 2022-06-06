Inflation Taking Toll on State Economy

Robert Shane Johnston, age 52, suddenly passed away on May 31st, 2022 while working in Florida. If you knew Robert Shane Johnston, then you knew he liked to be called Shane. He was born in West Point, New York. However, he spent his childhood in Texas and Florida. He grew up to become a truck driver just like his dad and took great pride in being one. He loved the freedom of being on the road and being able to see the world. He did this for over 30 years. Some of his other favorite things included riding motorcycles, and jeeping. Shane’s Harley Davidson was called his mistress and he took her everywhere. Shane was a devoted husband, dad, and PawPaw. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. He loved having cookouts, taking camping trips, and going on vacations with his family, working on his projects, and pestering his wife. He always said he was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He could build just about anything and would always be the first to help someone in need. Shane was a good friend to have and always there when you needed him. He was also a prankster and loved to tease. His brother-in-law and him would spend hours planning jeep trips and hanging out. His good friend Randy and him would get on the phone and every time his wife would call and he was convinced she had it bugged. He was dearly loved by his wife Jamie, their six children Michael, Jeff, Ariel, Eric, Dawson, and Dillon, and five grandkids Zayden Presley, Oliver, Keelie (KIKI), Olivia, and Zayne. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. There will never be another Shane Johnston, he was one of a kind and one of the greatest men to walk this earth.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO