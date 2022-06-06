ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Inflation Taking Toll on State Economy

By Press Release
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gross Receipts to the Treasury in May reflect the dampening effect of inflation on the Oklahoma economy, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today. May gross receipts of $1.3 billion are up 5 percent from a year ago, the slowest rate of growth in 10 months. The current annual...

Budget Break Down

At the heart of it, the state’s budget is about the people and the services they depend on, from public safety to mental health, education, and other vital programs and services. For the past year, I’ve been working with my Senate Appropriations subcommittee chairs, along with our counterparts in the House, to write a budget that is driven by the philosophy that the budget is not just a spreadsheet about money – it’s about people and how these investments impact lives and shape our state’s future. What are the needs throughout Oklahoma, and how best can we meet those needs with the resources we have? In regard to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, I have to say it is one of the best we’ve produced in a number of years, prioritizing critical areas while helping keep our state strong in anticipation of future economic changes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Attorney General O’Connor Announces Settlement with Tri-State Medical Supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor announced today that a former Oklahoma-based company, Tri State Medical Supplies, LLC, has agreed to resolve allegations that the company violated the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act by inflating prices and shipping charges of durable medical equipment. Tri-State Medical Supplies has agreed to pay $363,116 to resolve the allegations.
Session Wraps Up By Rep. Eddy Dempsey

In the second regular session of the 58th Legislature, House Republicans focused on investing in the future of Oklahoma. Through a comprehensive budget plan focused on savings and funding core services, House Republicans funded law enforcement at record levels, increased state savings to $2.6 billion, continued to fight federal overreach, and made generational investments in rural economic development.
Legislation Protecting Oklahoma Values

The House this year passed several pieces of legislation regarding gender issues, each of which I was proud to support. The first bill, Senate Bill 2, was signed by the Governor earlier this year. It ensures that only biological women compete on women's sports teams. It's just common sense that biological men shouldn’t compete in women's sports, and I am committed to protecting the opportunity for all girls and women in Oklahoma to excel and succeed in their chosen sports without having to unfairly compete with biological men.
House Republicans to introduce inflation relief in special session Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Republicans will introduce a slate of inflation relief bills in special session Monday, reiterating their support for helping Oklahomans overcome the rising cost of goods and services. "House Republicans support all plans and paths to get Oklahomans the most inflation relief possible," said House Speaker...
Hunger-Free Campus Act to Get State Matching Funds

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Hunger-Free Campus Act, a pilot program addressing post-secondary student hunger in Oklahoma, will receive $200,000 in state appropriations this year. Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton was able to secure funding through the state budget to create the pilot. He hopes to work with the Regents to promulgate rules for its administration.
Robert Shane Johnston

Robert Shane Johnston, age 52, suddenly passed away on May 31st, 2022 while working in Florida. If you knew Robert Shane Johnston, then you knew he liked to be called Shane. He was born in West Point, New York. However, he spent his childhood in Texas and Florida. He grew up to become a truck driver just like his dad and took great pride in being one. He loved the freedom of being on the road and being able to see the world. He did this for over 30 years. Some of his other favorite things included riding motorcycles, and jeeping. Shane’s Harley Davidson was called his mistress and he took her everywhere. Shane was a devoted husband, dad, and PawPaw. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. He loved having cookouts, taking camping trips, and going on vacations with his family, working on his projects, and pestering his wife. He always said he was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He could build just about anything and would always be the first to help someone in need. Shane was a good friend to have and always there when you needed him. He was also a prankster and loved to tease. His brother-in-law and him would spend hours planning jeep trips and hanging out. His good friend Randy and him would get on the phone and every time his wife would call and he was convinced she had it bugged. He was dearly loved by his wife Jamie, their six children Michael, Jeff, Ariel, Eric, Dawson, and Dillon, and five grandkids Zayden Presley, Oliver, Keelie (KIKI), Olivia, and Zayne. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. There will never be another Shane Johnston, he was one of a kind and one of the greatest men to walk this earth.
FLORIDA STATE

