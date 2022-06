After a two-year pause, Loewe returned this year to Salone del Mobile to showcase “Weave, Restore, Renew,” a project dedicated to the regenerative power of handiwork. The crux of the installation, held at Milan’s Palazzo Isimbardi, explores a trio of techniques: leather weaving; the Galician straw-weaving tradition known as coroza; and the Korean paper-weaving technique jiseung. The core section, “Repaired in Spain,” comprises 240 baskets that were given to a series of artisans to mend and restore using leather string, resulting in a collection of one-of-a-kind objects. ELLE DECOR caught up with the brand’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, to chat about luxury, craft, and the importance of preservation.

