Yakima's Spaghetti Dinner Mondays at Mama Corie Is a Win-Win for Tired and Busy Parents. Bear with me for this rant before I tell you why the Spaghetti Dinner Mondays at Mama Corie's Kitchen in downtown Yakima (114 Staff Sgt Pendelton Way) is a lifesaver win-win for busy parents like me! I made "One Pot Taco Pasta" the other day because i had been craving it ever since i saw the recipe picture of it on Pinterest about a week ago. I was desperately searching for something to cook so that I can save money instead of eating takeout food every night, because let's face it, that mess is getting ridiculously expensive, amirite!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO