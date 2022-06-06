13D Entrepreneurship Business Launch Competition Awards 3 UVI Students $48K
Three University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) student entrepreneurs were awarded $48,000 at the annual 13D Entrepreneurship Business Launch Competition held virtually on May 6, providing them with valuable start-up funds to pursue their business ventures. Christopher McDonald earned $24,000 for his MappIt! Geographic Information System (GIS) business start-up, and an additional $24,000 was awarded to Mitchell Turnbull and his teammate Walter Morris...stjohnsource.com
