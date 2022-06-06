Distraction Brewing Company Releases Charitable Beer for Pride Month

Grubhub has been described as a pioneer among food delivery apps. But perhaps "cowboy" is more apt. To wit, in 2020, a class-action lawsuit accused Grubhub of listing restaurants on its platform without the permission of said restaurants, per Class Law Group. The following year, the City of Chicago alleged Grubhub engaged in deceptive pricing tactics (via Eater Chicago). Now Grubhub's pricing tactics are being called into question once again, this time in a lawsuit brought in March by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who alleges, among other things, that customers in the D.C. area were charged by Grubhub for deliveries advertised as free (per TechCrunch).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO