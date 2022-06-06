▶️ Watch your speed on the Bend Parkway: Extra patrols start Tuesday
By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
4 days ago
Bend Police will have extra patrols out for the next couple of weeks on the Bend Parkway. The city says there has been an increase in people speeding and driving dangerously. At least two additional officers will be patrolling the Parkway between 8:00 a.m....
“You were doing 66 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile an hour zone.”. Bend Police Officer Cody Pesio was on traffic enforcement on the Bend Parkway Thursday. And he rarely had to wait long to find someone speeding. “69 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour...
A toy gun has led to arrests and criminal charges for teens in Prineville, and it’s not the first time. The concern with the Orbeez guns is they look like a real firearm and that the gel-based beads they fire can cause injury. The Prineville Police Department said the...
Two people in a single engine airplane that crashed at Sunriver Airport Wednesday night were not hurt, police said. The crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m. The Sunriver Police Department said the pilot and co-pilot were the only people inside. They were not injured and declined medical treatment. Pilots...
Law enforcement from multiple agencies recovered the body of a man they say matches the description of a Bend man who went missing last week. Positive identification is yet to be determined. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the body was recovered on Monday matching the description of...
The first phase of improvements on the Wilson Avenue corridor are nearing completion. Construction of a roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street near Kiwanis Park has closed the busy intersection for months, much to the frustration of motorists and local businesses. The roundabout was scheduled to open...
Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.
The Bend Police Department was scheduled to conduct training Thursday, which would have included the sounds of gunshots, near two schools. But after members of the community raised concerns, that training was called off. The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was planning to train at a home near St. Francis...
Cascades East Transit is resuming Saturday Regional Community Connector service, connecting parts of Central Oregon from Bend to Warm Springs. It’s also re-launching the Ride the River shuttle for river floaters and the Lava Butte shuttle. Routes 20, 22, 24 and 26 will resume on June 18. They serve...
Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
Three years, 40 students, and roughly 800 cumulative hours of work. The ingredients for a brand new addition to the Redmond Fire Department’s break room. On Thursday, a dining table built by students from the Redmond High School construction technology class was finally delivered to the station. “A lot...
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says lands it protects in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties will officially be in fire season starting Monday. The Prineville-Sisters Unit of ODF’s Central Oregon District made the declaration Thursday. It includes private and non-federal public lands. “We are monitoring conditions closely across...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Junction City Saturday evening, police said. According to police, none of those involved in the crash had major injuries. The crash happened during the 'Function 4 Junction' classic car...
The Bend Elks may be switching from natural grass to the fake stuff at Vince Genna Stadium in the near future — at least in the infield. The Elks have offered to pay to install artificial turf in the infield, if Bend Park and Recreation would allow it. BPRD...
An 8-week-old, emaciated otter river pup found on a golf course near Sunriver a couple weeks ago is now in the care of High Desert Museum. He will eventually join the Autzen Otter Exhibit. The museum said the North American river otter pup was severely dehydrated. He weighed 2.4 pounds...
Bend Park and Recreation District said it’s kicking off summer with a free fitness week. It’s also launching some new programs and bringing back an old favorite. BPRD‘s Summer Kickoff Free Fitness event will run June 13-19. It will have more than 35 free fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center, including:
Bend City Council has two new members, Stephen Sehgal and Mo Mitchell. The two new interim members were selected out of eight candidates who were interviewed. These temporary councilors are filling seats left vacant by Mayor Sally Russell and councilor Rita Shenkelberg. They will only hold seats through the end...
