Bend, OR

▶️ Watch your speed on the Bend Parkway: Extra patrols start Tuesday

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend Police will have extra patrols out for the next couple of weeks on the Bend Parkway. The city says there has been an increase in people speeding and driving dangerously. At least two additional officers will be patrolling the Parkway between 8:00 a.m....

Plane crashes at Sunriver Airport; Pilots not hurt

Two people in a single engine airplane that crashed at Sunriver Airport Wednesday night were not hurt, police said. The crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m. The Sunriver Police Department said the pilot and co-pilot were the only people inside. They were not injured and declined medical treatment. Pilots...
SUNRIVER, OR
▶️ Bend’s newest roundabout nears finish; businesses frustrated by project

The first phase of improvements on the Wilson Avenue corridor are nearing completion. Construction of a roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street near Kiwanis Park has closed the busy intersection for months, much to the frustration of motorists and local businesses. The roundabout was scheduled to open...
BEND, OR
Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Bend police cancel CERT training near schools after public outcry

The Bend Police Department was scheduled to conduct training Thursday, which would have included the sounds of gunshots, near two schools. But after members of the community raised concerns, that training was called off. The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was planning to train at a home near St. Francis...
BEND, OR
Deschutes River floaters! Date set for Ride the River Shuttle return

Cascades East Transit is resuming Saturday Regional Community Connector service, connecting parts of Central Oregon from Bend to Warm Springs. It’s also re-launching the Ride the River shuttle for river floaters and the Lava Butte shuttle. Routes 20, 22, 24 and 26 will resume on June 18. They serve...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
#Distracted Driving
Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
▶️ 9th and Wilson roundabout nears completion; businesses remain open

The first phase of improvements on the Wilson Avenue corridor are nearing completion. Construction of a roundabout at 9th and Wilson has closed the busy intersection for months, much to the frustration of motorists and local businesses. The roundabout was scheduled to open by the end of May but labor...
BEND, OR
▶️ Redmond HS students build dining table for Redmond Fire & Rescue

Three years, 40 students, and roughly 800 cumulative hours of work. The ingredients for a brand new addition to the Redmond Fire Department’s break room. On Thursday, a dining table built by students from the Redmond High School construction technology class was finally delivered to the station. “A lot...
REDMOND, OR
Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
▶️ Fire season declared on state forestry lands in Central Oregon

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says lands it protects in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties will officially be in fire season starting Monday. The Prineville-Sisters Unit of ODF’s Central Oregon District made the declaration Thursday. It includes private and non-federal public lands. “We are monitoring conditions closely across...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
Police investigating human remains found in woods near Lowell; locals speak out

LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
▶️ Bend Elks may soon be on fake turf at Vince Genna Stadium

The Bend Elks may be switching from natural grass to the fake stuff at Vince Genna Stadium in the near future — at least in the infield. The Elks have offered to pay to install artificial turf in the infield, if Bend Park and Recreation would allow it. BPRD...
BEND, OR
Bend Park and Rec announces free fitness week, outdoor yoga and boot camps

Bend Park and Recreation District said it’s kicking off summer with a free fitness week. It’s also launching some new programs and bringing back an old favorite. BPRD‘s Summer Kickoff Free Fitness event will run June 13-19. It will have more than 35 free fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center, including:
BEND, OR
▶️ Bend city council fills two vacant seats, selects new councilors

Bend City Council has two new members, Stephen Sehgal and Mo Mitchell. The two new interim members were selected out of eight candidates who were interviewed. These temporary councilors are filling seats left vacant by Mayor Sally Russell and councilor Rita Shenkelberg. They will only hold seats through the end...
BEND, OR

