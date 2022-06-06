Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local members to break ground on the faith's newest temple buildings in Burley on Saturday. According to the church, invited members from local congregations, or wards, joined Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to mark the beginning of construction for the Burley Temple that will rise over the Mini-Cassia area just southeast of town. Temples in the Latter-day Saints Church are used for special religious ceremonies and one of the most important buildings for the religion.“As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community,” Elder Nielson said in his opening remarks. The 38,6000 square-foot Burley Temple will sit on just over 10 acres at 40 South and 150 East. According to the church, there are about 470,000 members in the Gem State. The Burley Temple will be one of nine temples in the state.

