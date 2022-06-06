ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker. Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Walmart Has Temporarily Closed The Grocery Side Of Store

The Twin Falls Walmart has temporarily closed down its grocery side of the store. As of right now, Walmart has not made an official statement. The only thing we really know for sure at this point is the incident is "a circumstance beyond our control". I have reached out to Walmart corporate and will update as it becomes available.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of a Kind South Hills Lodge For Sale Near Twin Falls

For fans of wildlife, the great outdoors, and not having neighbors: the South Hills Lodge is for sale and has everything you want. There’s also a potential to rent out the lodge and have additional income. South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho. The South Hills Lodge currently...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cloverleaf Farm Market Opening In Downtown

On June 15th Cloverleaf Farm Market is opening in Downtown Twin Falls. First of all, yes you will definitely be able to get all your favorite Cloverleaf favorites. There will be ice cream and milk, cheese curds, yogurts, and all their delicious dairy products. But you will also be able to get a little more at this one-stop shop for deliciousness.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Business
95.7 KEZJ

Magic Valley Dairy Days: A Fun Weekend of Family Activities

On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Amusement#The Mall#Clothing Shop#The Magic Valley Mall
95.7 KEZJ

More Sturgeon from New Magic Valley Hatchery Stocked in Snake River

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several hundred young sturgeon have been stocked at several locations along the Snake River in the Magic Valley from a new partnership to produce thousands of the big fish a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said nearly 400 12-inch, one-year old sturgeon were recently released at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. It was the second release of young fish from the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery just south of Wendell in the Snake River Canyon. The hatchery is a joint venture by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company. The goal is to raise 2,500 sturgeon at the hatchery that will be stocked across Southern Idaho. Sturgeon, the largest fresh-water fish in North America, can be fished in Idaho but, must be released. The ancient fish can live to 100 years old and grow to more than 1,200 pounds.
WENDELL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
95.7 KEZJ

Thousands of Fish Euthanized at Hagerman Hatchery to Stop Virus Spread

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
HAGERMAN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Most of the Fast Food Playgrounds Have Disappeared in Twin Falls

Growing up, it was common to stop at McDonald's or Burger King on road trips, stretch your legs, grab some lunch, and let the children play on the outdoor playground for a few minutes. It use to be common to also have a birthday party at one of these places. Time changed and those playgrounds moved to giant indoor ones, which seemed even cooler at the time. Birthday parties were still held, kids laughed and screamed, and parents enjoyed a few minutes of peace while eating their food. Slowly those playgrounds became quieter, the parties disappeared and it was uncommon to see kids playing on the playgrounds. Today, it is tough to find fast food locations that still have playgrounds, and it raises the question, where have all of the playgrounds gone?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fried Foods Galore with New Southern Idaho Corndog Food Truck

Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
CAREY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Construction Begins on Burley Latter-day Saint Temple

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local members to break ground on the faith's newest temple buildings in Burley on Saturday. According to the church, invited members from local congregations, or wards, joined Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to mark the beginning of construction for the Burley Temple that will rise over the Mini-Cassia area just southeast of town. Temples in the Latter-day Saints Church are used for special religious ceremonies and one of the most important buildings for the religion.“As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community,” Elder Nielson said in his opening remarks. The 38,6000 square-foot Burley Temple will sit on just over 10 acres at 40 South and 150 East. According to the church, there are about 470,000 members in the Gem State. The Burley Temple will be one of nine temples in the state.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy