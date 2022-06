RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are asking for help finding a missing endangered man with dementia in Riviera Beach. Roosevelt Clark, 80, was last seen Tuesday near Blue Heron Boulevard and East Way near Singer Island. He was walking with a shopping bag, which carried his prescription medication. Clark has high blood pressure and is diabetic, but is not dependent on insulin.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO