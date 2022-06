SOUTHWICK – David D. MacPhail, 63, (1959 – 2022) passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family after battling cancer for many years. His love for his family is what kept him fighting for so long. Dave was born January 6, 1959, in Springfield to Shirley Cogswell and the late David MacPhail, Sr. He received his Engineering degree from Western New England University and went on to own and run Fire Control Systems in Westfield for the last 25 years. Dave had a thirst for living, and enjoyed golfing, skiing and building R.C. airplanes. He enjoyed boating on Newfound Lake with his girls and friends, for years. Dave probably loved traveling most of all, with numerous family trips to Cabo San Lucas, Alaska and Hawaii, and he was able to go to Costa Rica just before Covid, a long-time dream of his.

