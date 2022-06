The Kansas City Symphony will have a new concertmaster come September 2022 when Jun Iwasaki joins the orchestra. “Not only am I the first violinist, but as far as the working role goes the most important thing I do is act as the liaison between whoever’s on the podium conducting and the musicians,” says Iwasaki. “In sports terms, the conductor is the head coach directing the team from the sidelines, and my role as concertmaster is the closest thing to a quarterback—kind of a team captain taking what the coach or conductor is asking and relaying it to the musicians on stage.”

