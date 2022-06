People will be coming from far and wide this weekend for the third annual Laurel Cove Music Festival. “We’ve got over 13 states and two foreign countries so far, so we’re getting people coming from all over the place that enjoy this thing,” said Bell County Tourism director Jon Grace. “I always liked having people come and say hey I’ve come from Alberta, Canada or I came from Ireland.”

