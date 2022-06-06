Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.

HAGERMAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO