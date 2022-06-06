ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

By Greg Jannetta
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker. Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Walmart Has Temporarily Closed The Grocery Side Of Store

The Twin Falls Walmart has temporarily closed down its grocery side of the store. As of right now, Walmart has not made an official statement. The only thing we really know for sure at this point is the incident is "a circumstance beyond our control". I have reached out to Walmart corporate and will update as it becomes available.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Enjoy Multiple ‘Days’ Events in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Business
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cloverleaf Farm Market Opening In Downtown

On June 15th Cloverleaf Farm Market is opening in Downtown Twin Falls. First of all, yes you will definitely be able to get all your favorite Cloverleaf favorites. There will be ice cream and milk, cheese curds, yogurts, and all their delicious dairy products. But you will also be able to get a little more at this one-stop shop for deliciousness.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Amusement#The Mall#Clothing Shop#The Magic Valley Mall
98.3 The Snake

Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Police warn of phone scams going around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area. In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Movie Theater Offering Shows For One Dollar This Summer

Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket. Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
KOOL 96.5

Thousands of Fish Euthanized at Hagerman Hatchery to Stop Virus Spread

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
HAGERMAN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
CAREY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fried Foods Galore with New Southern Idaho Corndog Food Truck

Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy