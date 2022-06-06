Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall
By Greg Jannetta
98.3 The Snake
2 days ago
A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker. Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic...
The Twin Falls Walmart has temporarily closed down its grocery side of the store. As of right now, Walmart has not made an official statement. The only thing we really know for sure at this point is the incident is "a circumstance beyond our control". I have reached out to Walmart corporate and will update as it becomes available.
The Shake Out in Twin Falls is officially under new ownership. The restaurant has been taken over by a local couple that has been here 20 years and they are excited about some changes, and updating Shake Out classics. What's New At The Shake Out. The Shake Out is known...
For fans of wildlife, the great outdoors, and not having neighbors: the South Hills Lodge is for sale and has everything you want. There’s also a potential to rent out the lodge and have additional income. South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho. The South Hills Lodge currently...
Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.
On June 15th Cloverleaf Farm Market is opening in Downtown Twin Falls. First of all, yes you will definitely be able to get all your favorite Cloverleaf favorites. There will be ice cream and milk, cheese curds, yogurts, and all their delicious dairy products. But you will also be able to get a little more at this one-stop shop for deliciousness.
Nothing makes me happier in life than to be out in a kayak enjoying nature. Idaho has opened my eyes to some remarkable destinations that offer visitors truly unique landscapes and unparalleled beauty. Southern Idaho is a kayaker's dream. I've had the good fortune of getting the opportunity to launch...
On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.
A campsite 150 miles east of Twin Falls offers one of the most unique stays you'll find anywhere in the world. With a nearby river to float on, vintage-style trailers to sleep in, outdoor games for kids, bike trails, and a lot more, this Bannock County campsite is a rare Gem State jewel.
This is your chance to experience the latest in the Wizarding World, from the comfort of your own couch. Enter now to win 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' on digital. Twin Falls Homes That Could Be A Movie Lovers' Dream House. Houses for sale right now in Twin Falls with Basements...
With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was just featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink on game day by Lovefood. I mean... they’re saying...
America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket. Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.
You have to admit there are funny names of towns, streets, and shops, all over Idaho. Twin Falls has some funny street names and these are the ones we find the funniest. I am not sure why, but they make us giggle. Yes, this is an entire story of terrible puns and dad jokes.
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
Growing up, it was common to stop at McDonald's or Burger King on road trips, stretch your legs, grab some lunch, and let the children play on the outdoor playground for a few minutes. It use to be common to also have a birthday party at one of these places. Time changed and those playgrounds moved to giant indoor ones, which seemed even cooler at the time. Birthday parties were still held, kids laughed and screamed, and parents enjoyed a few minutes of peace while eating their food. Slowly those playgrounds became quieter, the parties disappeared and it was uncommon to see kids playing on the playgrounds. Today, it is tough to find fast food locations that still have playgrounds, and it raises the question, where have all of the playgrounds gone?
I was shopping for pet supplies and spotted some catnip on a shelf. I started to reach for the bag and then thought otherwise. Catnip and toys seem a luxury in the midst of our inflationary moment. Pets Can be Expensive. It got me thinking about a lot of people...
After months of waiting and excitement, Twin Falls's newest gastropub is officially open for a soft opening. Redhawk is the new restaurant inside Canyon Crest and it looks fantastic. Redhawk Gastropub. Redhawk is a gastropub which means they are a pub that focuses on high-end food. If you have been...
Before we start, let me get this out of the way quickly. This isn’t a rant and I’m not the least bit angry. I just happened to witness something in traffic that convinced me that as Twin Falls continues to grow, we might benefit from rethinking some of our driving habits.
Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
