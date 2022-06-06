ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker. Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic...

