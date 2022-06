I caught up with Pecos Hurley, lead singer of Pecos and The Rooftops over the weekend at our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, where he and the boys set the place on fire. During our conversation he told us about his upcoming new single, "Time for Wine" and how pumped he was as they'd be stretching their sound into new territories, namely bringing in some of that radical '80s alto saxophone.

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO