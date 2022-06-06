Gators get official visit date set with this 5-star safety recruit

The good news continues to roll in for Florida’s football recruiting team. Both 247Sports and On3 have confirmed that five-star safety AJ Harris has set his official visit to the Swamp for the weekend of June 17. There had been rumors of an impending date this summer, and, following an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs, his father, Dan, disclosed the latest stop on his summer school tour.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back out of Phenix City (Alabama) Central is among the most coveted prospects in the nation overall. However, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond’s clout is starting to pay off; he offers a proven mentor for those seeking to play professionally. There is also the fact that the Gators’ roster is a bit thin on talent at the moment.

“Chance to come in and play early, being developed by someone who has put 15 DBs in the league, 10 of them became starters,” the younger Harris told 247Sports as to what draws him to the program. “The culture they are bringing to Florida lines up with who I am, structure, working hard, networking, building you mentally, spiritually and physically, etc. The vision they have for me is great.”

Harris is ranked No. 23 overall and No. 4 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus lists him at Nos. 29 and 3, respectively. He holds two crystal ball projections for Florida according to 247Sports, and On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators out in front of the other suitors with a 56.2% chance of landing him. The Georgia Bulldogs are close behind at 41.2%.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!