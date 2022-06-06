ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Gators get official visit date set with this 5-star safety recruit

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sse9L_0g2KzyV100

The good news continues to roll in for Florida’s football recruiting team. Both 247Sports and On3 have confirmed that five-star safety AJ Harris has set his official visit to the Swamp for the weekend of June 17. There had been rumors of an impending date this summer, and, following an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs, his father, Dan, disclosed the latest stop on his summer school tour.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back out of Phenix City (Alabama) Central is among the most coveted prospects in the nation overall. However, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond’s clout is starting to pay off; he offers a proven mentor for those seeking to play professionally. There is also the fact that the Gators’ roster is a bit thin on talent at the moment.

“Chance to come in and play early, being developed by someone who has put 15 DBs in the league, 10 of them became starters,” the younger Harris told 247Sports as to what draws him to the program. “The culture they are bringing to Florida lines up with who I am, structure, working hard, networking, building you mentally, spiritually and physically, etc. The vision they have for me is great.”

Harris is ranked No. 23 overall and No. 4 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus lists him at Nos. 29 and 3, respectively. He holds two crystal ball projections for Florida according to 247Sports, and On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators out in front of the other suitors with a 56.2% chance of landing him. The Georgia Bulldogs are close behind at 41.2%.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phenix City, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Georgia State
Phenix City, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Raymond
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy