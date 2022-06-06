ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
series is losing star Neve Campbell after a salary dispute

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago
Paramount Pictures / Spyglass Media Group

Goodbye, Sidney.

Neve Campbell won't return as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming sixth Scream film, making this the horror series' first sequel without the iconic character.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell told Deadline. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." She added it was a "very difficult decision to move on."

Since 1996, the hit slasher franchise has revolved largely around Campbell's Sidney Prescott, the series' "final girl," though she had a smaller role in the most recent sequel as a new cast took center stage. When rumors previously suggested Campbell wouldn't be back, fans were disappointed, though some supported the idea of giving her character a rest. After all, Sidney's story seemed somewhat wrapped up in 2022's Scream, which established she settled down with a husband and kids.

But after Campbell revealed that her absence won't be a creative decision but has to do with a salary dispute, fans quickly voiced frustration with the studio. "Scream belongs to Neve Campbell," Slashfilm critic Chris Evangelista tweeted.

At least one of the franchise's longtime leads will be back, though, as Courteney Cox confirmed Monday she'll return as Gale Weathers.

The sixth Scream, which sees new stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown return from the hit 2022 film, debuts in March 2023.

