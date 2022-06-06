ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Maya Brady hit a pair of homers in the Women's College World Series semifinal, and Tom Brady loved it

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Maybe the clutch gene is … actually a gene. Maya Brady’s performance in the Women’s College World Series was reminiscent of something her uncle Tom Brady would do in an NFL playoff game.

Brady hit a pair of homers in UCLA’s win over Oklahoma on Monday in the semifinal of the Women’s College World Series. UCLA and Oklahoma will play again on Monday, and the winner will advance to the finals. No matter how UCLA plays in the second game, Brady’s performance in this game will be unforgettable. She was 2 of 4 at the plate with five RBI.

Here’s a look at one of her homers from the afternoon. Her reaction was absolutely electric as she rounded the bases.

Here’s how Tom Brady responded. Tom spoke about how excited he was to watch his niece just last week.

You have to love the family love.

