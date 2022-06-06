ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck New Owners Jumping For Joy At “Jumped Up”

By Bromo
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attention to anyone who has kids, OR who knows of anybody that does. Parents will be "Jumping" for joy over this place that will be re-opening this weekend - Ali and Jerome are the new owners of JUMPED UP - 2390 E Bismarck Expressway. This was posted on the Jumped Up...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Humane Society Shuffles To Bismarck’s Sertoma Park.

The Central Dakota Humane Society is an animal rescue, shelter, and adoption center. Located north of Mandan they've been serving the region for decades. My daughter started working there when she was 14 years old. Since she was so young, I had to bring her to the State Capitol to get a work permit. One of the first questions about the job was "Do the animals bite?"
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Swim In The Area’s Only Natural Swimming Pool Closest Bismarck

Natural ponds and swimming pools are all the rage in Europe. So, you might be asking yourself what exactly is a natural swimming pool or pond? It's basically a water body that uses no chemicals to keep it clean. Instead, it uses water plants for its filtration system to keep the water pristine, much like what happens with some of our lakes.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

New Asian Body Works Spa Coming To Bismarck

Not a lot of information about this one but a new store is coming to the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Asian Body Works Spa is set to open in Kirkwood Mall on Thursday, June 23rd, in exactly two weeks from today. We don't know a lot about this...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck/Mandan – What Are Your Favorite Things To Do?

I'm pretty sure it's safe to say that this is a very question to answer especially now that warmer weather has arrived. Yep, you get this asked to you in the middle of winter when a blizzard has left you barricaded at home, your mind forgets all the awesome things Bismarck/Mandan has to offer. I asked several people around work this afternoon "what are some of your favorite things to do in Bismarck/Mandan?" The most common answer came rather quickly - the McDowell Dam - over on 1951 93rd St NE here in town. How great is that? A perfect place to "escape reality" without traveling a long way. Perfect place for the whole family to go swimming and relax:
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck “Dumpster Diving” – Are There Ways To Stop It?

Well, it's Friday, I have wracked my tiny brain all day long trying to find something intelligent to write about...I may have failed with this attempt. Have you ever had one of those days where your brain just fails to get the memo? One of our jobs here at work is to engage our community with local articles. I love to look for human interest stories, and one of my favorite resources is the Bismarck People Reporting News Group page on Facebook. The range of topics that BisMan residents post on here is amazing. Lost pets, people looking for work, AND advice ( these are usually the most informative, or in this case entertaining.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

You Can Do Your Part Here In Bismarck

Scrolling through Facebook is something most of us do every day. Yes, I am one of many who check in on my Facebook, catching up with friends in San Diego, California, that's WHY this social media platform was invented. So if we aren't searching for anyone, in particular, we probably SCROLL through all the posts, maybe something will cause you to stop - this one did for me without a doubt.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
SuperTalk 1270

See Bismarck – There Are People That Want To Work

It's happened quite often over the last year or so, almost surprisingly hard to believe. I forgot how long ago it was, but on the very same day here in Bismarck, I came across two local businesses that were extremely understaffed. Now I already know from personal experience the frustration of when your favorite place to eat either closes early or just shuts down - due to a lack of employees that WANT to work. So when I came across this post on Bismarck People Reporting News my hope for all of humanity ( or at least here in Bismarck/Mandan ) has been restored.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Did You See This? Tim Tebow Recently Spotted In Bismarck-Mandan

I don't know how I missed this before, but Tim Tebow was in Bismarck recently. He came to Bismarck-Mandan to speak a benefit dinner called "Vans for Life." The goal of the "Vans for Life" organization is to get mobile ultrasound vans throughout the country. These vans are usually parked outside of abortion clinics; they offer ultrasounds and other services to soon-to-be-moms.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Cara Mund – Brains And Beauty

We've all followed Cara Mund over the years, her accomplishments have been amazing - just recently she added another awesome feat. Bismarck's very own Miss America Cara Mund back in 2018 became North Dakota's first national crown winner -the competition is overwhelming and can be intimidating but not for Cara. Thankfully gone are the days when viewers of the beauty pageant just labeled the beautiful women as objects of glamour, and that's it - but our Bismarck native has proved that she has a dynamite combination - Brains and Beauty.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bismarck Mandan
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Sleepy Hollow Theatre Park Announces Summer Shows

Don't "Sleep" on this! Summer is a time to get outside and have some fun. This is a Bismarck must-do. If you've never been to the Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park, let me paint the picture for you. It's an outdoor theatre park, kind of like an amphitheater. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets (Don't forget the bug spray) and find your perfect spot on the grassy lawn, all while enjoying some wholesome entertainment. It's honestly really nice.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Don’t Fall For This Bismarck Facebook Marketplace Scam

I came home from work on Friday and I had noticed a message from my better half saying I should buy this. It was a Facebook Marketplace post from Wolf Creek Transport. You see the Mrs. just got done doing some mowing on the rider (something she had never done before). We have an acre and a half and although the mower works well it's fairly slow. Now she understands why I've been asking for a zero-turn mower to speed up the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
SuperTalk 1270

6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a two-dollar Sponge Bob inflatable? Seriously, why won't that basketball go through that hoop? It's carny-science and you're not allowed to know.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Severe Weather Expected For North Dakota This Weekend

According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, parts of the state of North Dakota could be in for some volatile weather this weekend. The timing is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Scattered strong to severe weather is expected. Here's a map from the Storm Prediction Center.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
778
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy