Arvig unveils newly remodeled headquarters in Perham
By Elizabeth Vierkant
DL-Online
2 days ago
PERHAM — The remodeling project at Arvig's headquarters building in downtown Perham is nearly complete. With only a little work left to do on the third floor, the building is now open for employees and clients. "It's a nice building," said Arvig Marketing Manager Rachel Laudenbach. "Everybody seems...
Mandy passed away the evening of Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mandy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota September 20, 1963 to Robert and Vivian (Bergstrom) Doherty, where her 4 older siblings, Shelley, Robert, William and Randy waited her arrival. And then she awaited the arrival of 1 younger sibling, Stacey. She spent her childhood in Minneapolis where some of her favorite activities were, rollerskating at Skate-land, sunbathing in the backyard or at Twin Lake. She loved her record player and would listen to her “The Carpenters” album nightly or just teasing the nosey neighbor, Mrs. England with her hand binoculars. She met her best friend, Sue Jensen, They loved spending their weekends at the lake playing cards. Every weekend they spent playing poker, taking all their friends’ money. She worked at Burger King and Zantigos. That’s where her love of Whoppers and Chilitos came from. Mandy was an avid Scrabble player, she also loved shooting pool and of course a good game of poker. At the age of 15, she met the love of her life, Ricky Waasdorp. They went on to spend the next 42 years together, raising their children and building a life they loved. In those years Mandy and Ricky would go on to have 3 children, Curtis, Derek and Kelly. They were a perfect addition to the 2 children Ricky had previously, Dawn Frank and Trevor Frank. In 1992, Mandy and Ricky would move to Ottertail, MN. Mandy worked most of her years as a seamstress. It was in Ottertail where they would build their home together and a couple businesses. As a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, you could find her on the lake, sunbathing, thrifting or finding the nearest garage sales or of course picking up anything labeled “free” on the side of the road. Mandy would always have you laughing or turning your head with her quick wit and humor, she loved to tell jokes and make anyone in her company laugh. When Mandy wasn’t doing these things you could find her playing an intense game of Cribbage or Scrabble with her children, siblings or best friend. Mandy was survived by her children: Curtis Waasdorp of Ottertail, MN; Derek Waasdorp of Ottertail, MN; Kelly (Nick) Barnum of Battle Lake, MN; Trevor Frank of New York Mills, MN and Dawn Frank of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren; Kalub, Kyle, Kayley, Sophia, Isaiah, Alyssa, and Kiana; her brothers and sisters: Robert Doherty of Coon Rapids, MN; Shelley (Collin) Aubin of Brooklyn Park, MN; Randy Doherty of Detroit Lakes, MN and Stacey (Clyde) Kelleher of Andover, MN; her best friend, Sue Jensen of Fergus Falls, MN; and 10 nieces and nephews. Mandy is proceeded in death by her husband, Ricky Waasdorp; her parents, Robert Doherty and Vivian (Bergstrom) Doherty; and her Brother William (Bill) Doherty.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) held its 85th annual meeting last Thursday, June 2. Approximately 950 members attended the event in-person, with an additional 278 watching the event online via livestream. “By expanding our annual meeting model to include three in-person location options, one in...
DETROIT LAKES — Spitfire Bar and Grill in Detroit Lakes announced it will close, effective immediately due to staffing shortages, according to the restaurant's Facebook page . In the June 7 post, the restaurant stated they've been unable "to hire enough people to provide a level of service and...
DETROIT LAKES — The state of Minnesota is looking for a few good water monitors. People who aren’t afraid to get their hands wet a couple times a month during the summertime are needed to help keep an eye on the amount of algae and sediment in lakes and rivers.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new restaurant in Fargo wants to become a hub for late-night foodies. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken brings its low-key setting, adding another restaurant to the downtown area on Broadway and 3rd Avenue North. They are now open every day starting at 11 in the morning until 3 A.M.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...
DETROIT LAKES — Live summer music has been a staple at the Detroit Lakes City Park every Tuesday night since the early 2000s, and now, Thursday nights at the park will be filled with the sound of music as well. The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club's Trucks & Tunes...
DETROIT LAKES — Road and utility construction along West Lake Drive, between County Road 6 and the Pelican River, may begin as early as mid-July now that the Detroit Lakes City Council has approved a bid for the project. The winning bid was approved following a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7.
Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a nonconforming use expansion permit to enlarge a nonconforming storage shed by 24 square feet and to raise the sidewall height from 8 feet to 9 feet and to grant a variance to allow a 3 foot side yard setback at 517 North Shore Drive (Patrick Bakken) B. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow an 18 foot 7 inch side yard setback instead of a 20 foot side yard setback on a corner lot at 807 Whitetail Lane (Agassiz Builders) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 8th day of June 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (June 8, 2022) 70612.
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Oct. 23, 1966 - May 28, 2022. ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Lyken, 55, Staples, Minn., died Saturday, May 28, in St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Burial will follow in Wadena City Cemetery.
PERHAM (KDLM) – The city of Perham is reminding residents and business owners that ‘on-street’ parking in Perham is public parking. Summer construction projects, specifically in downtown Perham are making it difficult to find parking stalls. Some business owners have resorted to posting ‘business only’ parking signs which is unlawful according to City Manager, Jonathan Smith.
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – At 9:06 p.m., the CFD responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Ave for a lift assist. The CFD was able to get the patient out of the home to the ambulance for local EMTs to transport. The CFD then cleared the scene.
Dec. 21, 1957 - June 5, 2022. MAHNOMEN, Minn. - William “Bill” Nelson, 64, Vergas, Minn., died Sunday, June 5, in Shooting Star Casino-Starlight Hotel. A gathering will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee, Minn.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A young man is dead after falling overboard while on a pontoon on Big Detroit Lake. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department says the man went into the water around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. The Sheriff says the response was quick...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper, antique car and lawnmower are destroyed following a shed fire in Wadena, MN. The Wadena Fire Department says it was called to the fire around noon on Sunday, June 5 to the flea market along Hwy. 10. Firefighters saw a shed on...
MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man has died in a car-semi collision near Waubun in Mahnomen County, Minnesota. State patrol says a car driven by 37-year-old Joshua Kraft crossed the center line on Highway 59 around 7:30 Tuesday morning and hit the semi. Kraft was not wearing...
Comments / 0