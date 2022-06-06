Arvig unveils newly remodeled headquarters in Perham

Mandy passed away the evening of Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mandy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota September 20, 1963 to Robert and Vivian (Bergstrom) Doherty, where her 4 older siblings, Shelley, Robert, William and Randy waited her arrival. And then she awaited the arrival of 1 younger sibling, Stacey. She spent her childhood in Minneapolis where some of her favorite activities were, rollerskating at Skate-land, sunbathing in the backyard or at Twin Lake. She loved her record player and would listen to her “The Carpenters” album nightly or just teasing the nosey neighbor, Mrs. England with her hand binoculars. She met her best friend, Sue Jensen, They loved spending their weekends at the lake playing cards. Every weekend they spent playing poker, taking all their friends’ money. She worked at Burger King and Zantigos. That’s where her love of Whoppers and Chilitos came from. Mandy was an avid Scrabble player, she also loved shooting pool and of course a good game of poker. At the age of 15, she met the love of her life, Ricky Waasdorp. They went on to spend the next 42 years together, raising their children and building a life they loved. In those years Mandy and Ricky would go on to have 3 children, Curtis, Derek and Kelly. They were a perfect addition to the 2 children Ricky had previously, Dawn Frank and Trevor Frank. In 1992, Mandy and Ricky would move to Ottertail, MN. Mandy worked most of her years as a seamstress. It was in Ottertail where they would build their home together and a couple businesses. As a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, you could find her on the lake, sunbathing, thrifting or finding the nearest garage sales or of course picking up anything labeled “free” on the side of the road. Mandy would always have you laughing or turning your head with her quick wit and humor, she loved to tell jokes and make anyone in her company laugh. When Mandy wasn’t doing these things you could find her playing an intense game of Cribbage or Scrabble with her children, siblings or best friend. Mandy was survived by her children: Curtis Waasdorp of Ottertail, MN; Derek Waasdorp of Ottertail, MN; Kelly (Nick) Barnum of Battle Lake, MN; Trevor Frank of New York Mills, MN and Dawn Frank of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren; Kalub, Kyle, Kayley, Sophia, Isaiah, Alyssa, and Kiana; her brothers and sisters: Robert Doherty of Coon Rapids, MN; Shelley (Collin) Aubin of Brooklyn Park, MN; Randy Doherty of Detroit Lakes, MN and Stacey (Clyde) Kelleher of Andover, MN; her best friend, Sue Jensen of Fergus Falls, MN; and 10 nieces and nephews. Mandy is proceeded in death by her husband, Ricky Waasdorp; her parents, Robert Doherty and Vivian (Bergstrom) Doherty; and her Brother William (Bill) Doherty.

