The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with Smith County officials after a bank robbery attempt Monday morning. The robbery was reported at the Farmers National Bank at 133 South Main in Kensington. Deputies said a woman walked into the bank and reported that two men were forcing her to rob the bank. She was carrying a bag that she said contained a bomb. She also claimed that her infant daughter was abducted by the two men who left the area while she was inside the bank. Deputies found the woman outside the bank and questioned her.

SMITH COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO