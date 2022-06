MIAMI – The recent storms may have caused untreated sewer water to get into the ocean. As a result, a no-swim advisory is in effect for much of Miami beaches. "When I hear that sewage has been dumped in the ocean, I get very worried," said Egloisa Schurmann with Voice of the Ocean, an organization currently doing a beach cleanup tour that began in Belize and made its way to Miami. And when Schurmann says sewage dumps she's referring to the no swim advisory recently issued by Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer. According to the release, heavy rainfalls from the recent...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO